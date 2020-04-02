News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 14:43:14 -0500') }} football Edit

BO: Purdue football targets, a five-star guard and more

In this week's BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting targets, five-star guard Max Christie and more.
In this week's BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting targets, five-star guard Max Christie and more. (Chad Krockover)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

For many years, BOILING OVER has been one of GoldandBlack.com's signature features, perhaps the most read — and anticipated — work we do covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting.In this ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}