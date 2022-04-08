Board of trustees approves contract extension for Jeff Brohm

The Purdue Board of Trustees voted to approve a contract extension for football coach Jeff Brohm at a meeting in Stewart Center on Friday.

“After such an exciting 2021 season of Purdue football, we are pleased to announce an extension of head coach Jeff Brohm’s contract,” said Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski in a statement.

Brohm’s contract will now run through 2027. This current deal was set end in 2025. Other terms of the new deal weren’t immediately available.

“We are excited about the progress we have made over the past five years,” said Brohm in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build our program into the future. I would like to thank our administration and fans for their support and our players and staff for their hard work and dedication. It is an honor to be the head football coach at Purdue.”

This is the third revision to Brohm’s contract since he arrived in West Lafayette for the 2017 season. According to reports at the time of his hiring as Darrell Hazell’s replacement, Brohm was given a six-year, $20-million contract.

After a 7-6 debut that was capped by a win vs. Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl, Purdue revised Brohm’s contract, giving him a seven-year, $29 million deal.

Following a 6-7 season in 2018 and with Louisville—Brohm’s alma mater—in hot pursuit, Purdue again sweetened Brohm’s contract. The Boilermaker coach was given a seven-year, $36.8 million contract.

According to a December 2021 USA Today story, Brohm ranked No. 8 among Big Ten coaches in terms of salary with a reported $4,417,774. The only coaches Brohm ranked ahead of were—in descending order—Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, Indiana’s Tom Allen, Illinois’ Bret Bielema, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano and Maryland’s Mike Locksley.

In five seasons at Purdue, Brohm—who turns 51 on April 24—has forged a 28-29 overall record and 20-22 Big Ten mark. He has guided the program to three bowls and is coming off a 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten) season, the Boilermakers’ first nine-win campaign since 2003. This after Purdue went 4-8 in 2019 and 2-4 in 2020 during a COVID-shortened season.

Expectations are high for 2022 with Purdue expected to make another bowl while also challenging for its first Big Ten West title. The season beings Sept. 1 at home vs. Penn State in a nationally televised game on FOX.

Brohm was hired Dec. 5, 2016, as Purdue’s 36th full-time coach after a successful three-year run at Western Kentucky, going 30-10 with two C-USA titles and three bowls.