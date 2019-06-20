Purdue likes to have a presence in the largest city in the state. And there is no better way to do that than by playing a football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"We loved the game that we played here in 2017 (vs. Louisville)," said Bobinski at a John Purdue Club event in Fishers, Ind., on Tuesday. "It was a terrific environment, a great contest. We really enjoyed doing that. "

But working on logistics for another game in Nap Town has been an issue.

"Finding an opponent, finding a date has not been as easy as anyone might think it is," said Bobinski. "First of all, it has to be the right team. And there are some obvious suspects to that end. But we haven’t been able to find a satisfactory or agreeable year and date that works for both of us at this point. So, right now, there is nothing on the books. But we haven’t given up on that concept. We like the idea, but haven’t been able to work it out."

Purdue recently announced a home game vs. Ball State for August 30, 2025. Could that game be moved to Indianapolis?

"Doubtful," said Bobinski. "That needs to be at home for lots of other reasons and I don’t think there is any chance of that coming down here."

(Indiana opens 2019 playing Ball State in Lucas Oil Stadium.)

The ideal situation to make a game in Indianapolis work: Six games scheduled for Ross-Ade Stadium, and a seventh at Indianapolis.

"That is the model that we have had," said Bobinski. "We did that in 2017 and would consider that again.

"It is way more complicated than it should be."



Purdue played Notre Dame in Indianapolis in 1984 and 2014.

