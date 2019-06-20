Bobinski talks playing in Indy, scoreboards, stadium plans and more
Purdue likes to have a presence in the largest city in the state. And there is no better way to do that than by playing a football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"We loved the game that we played here in 2017 (vs. Louisville)," said Bobinski at a John Purdue Club event in Fishers, Ind., on Tuesday. "It was a terrific environment, a great contest. We really enjoyed doing that. "
But working on logistics for another game in Nap Town has been an issue.
"Finding an opponent, finding a date has not been as easy as anyone might think it is," said Bobinski. "First of all, it has to be the right team. And there are some obvious suspects to that end. But we haven’t been able to find a satisfactory or agreeable year and date that works for both of us at this point. So, right now, there is nothing on the books. But we haven’t given up on that concept. We like the idea, but haven’t been able to work it out."
Purdue recently announced a home game vs. Ball State for August 30, 2025. Could that game be moved to Indianapolis?
"Doubtful," said Bobinski. "That needs to be at home for lots of other reasons and I don’t think there is any chance of that coming down here."
(Indiana opens 2019 playing Ball State in Lucas Oil Stadium.)
The ideal situation to make a game in Indianapolis work: Six games scheduled for Ross-Ade Stadium, and a seventh at Indianapolis.
"That is the model that we have had," said Bobinski. "We did that in 2017 and would consider that again.
"It is way more complicated than it should be."
Purdue played Notre Dame in Indianapolis in 1984 and 2014.
TALKING SCOREBOARDS AND STADIUM PLANS
The new north end zone scoreboard project is coming along on schedule, according to Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski.
"The north end ribbon board, the contractors are at work," Bobinski said. "I think the current game time score piece will be down by the end of this week would be my expectation. The completion date is scheduled to be August 4. We are very much on track."
Earlier this spring, Bobinski expressed concern about the functionality of the south end zone scoreboard. The board is showing its age--and Bobinski likes to joke that smoke may billow out when the monstrosity is turned out.
"Just someone tell me (what happens when it is turned on)," joked Bobinski. "I don’t wanna see it. I don’t want to see it die a slow smoldering death out there"
There are plans to replace the scoreboard after the 2019 season. Purdue is making contingency plans should the scoreboard not operate properly.
And plans continue to be revised for a Ross-Ade renovation.
"We have some concepts," said Bobinski. "None in my mind are ready for public consumption. But they are getting there."
Financing for a Ross-Ade renovation?
"We are strategizing on that as we speak," said Bobinski. "We probably will take something to our board of trustees in August for the next level of design authorization."
MEET THE COMMISH
Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced Kevin Warren would follow Jim Delany as Big Ten commissioner. The hiring of the Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer caught many by surprise.
"I don’t know Kevin," said Purdue A.D. Mike Bobinski. "I didn’t know him prior to that day. But he called every AD and president the day of his press conference (June 4). His goal is to get to every campus before he starts on September 1."
Delany--Big Ten commissioner since 1989 who widely is considered one of the most powerful people in sports and a college vanguard--will remain on through January 1, 2020, to help with the transition. Warren officially takes over September 16 and becomes the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference.
"The fact he was able to get that stadium (U.S. Bank Stadium) built and maneuver through the hurdles and politics — that was his task to do that — that tells me he is pretty sharp," said Bobinski. "I look forward to his leadership. I am excited."
