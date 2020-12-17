Make no mistake about: Mike Bobinski wasn’t pleased with how the football season went.

“I would be disingenuous if I didn't say that I'm not pleased with the results of this year, nor is anybody in and around the program, our players, our coaches, or anybody,” said Bobinski. “It did not develop as we would liked it to have. We didn't meet our expectations in any way, shape or form. We were unable to close this year in games where we had a chance and that was frustrating, for sure.”

The Purdue athletic director gave a wide-ranging interview on Thursday on the Purdue radio sports network. Football was a main area of discussion. The Boilermakers just concluded a disappointing 2-4 season shortened by three games due to COVID-19.

The year began with a promising 2-0 start before Purdue finished with four losses in a row--the longest losing streak of the Jeff Brohm era. This was the third losing season in succession for Brohm, who failed to reach a bowl each of the last two seasons. He has a four-year record of 19-25 overall and 14-19 in the Big Ten.

“So, that being said, when you have those types of results, it causes you to look inward and to really closely evaluate what you're doing, how you're doing it, where are the gaps, where are the things that need to be tightened up in order for us to become that team and that program that we believe we can be,” said Bobinski.

Change is already taking place. On Thursday—a day after the start of the early-signing period—Purdue announced that defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bob Diaco will not be back after just one season on the job. The program will have its third defensive coordinator in three years.

“I won't dwell on any of that other than those are not easily taken decisions because you uproot people and you disrupt rhythm, you disrupt staff, dynamics, there's lots of things that go into that,” said Bobinski. "But, at the end of the day, when a head coach feels like things just for whatever reason aren't clicking, aren’t fitting, aren't working out the way that we intended them to, sometimes a change is the easiest path to success. I think that's where Jeff arrived at in this case and I'm certain that will land in a good spot.”

Bobinski and Brohm already have had conversations about what needs to take place to make 2021 a success for a program that had a winning mark in Brohm's first season in 2017--but none since.



“I would tell you this, that I'm extremely encouraged,” said Bobinski. “First of all, he's a very willing and thoughtful participant in the conversation. … He listens and he takes it on, and he gives really good responses and thoughtful responses. I’m encouraged by his resolve, his commitment. I have complete confidence in where we're going to go as a program.”

After the 2018 season, Brohm was given a new seven-year deal worth $36.8 million. That contract included a $1.7 million signing bonus. Bobinski is confident Brohm can get the program on track.



“Fundamentally, there are continuing signs of growth,” said Bobinski. “I do believe our talent base continues to get better, our physicality, all those things are getting better. And now we just have to restore that sort of edge, that competitive intensity and that competitive toughness that Jeff brought with him when he came and for some reason we didn't always see that this year. That’s something that I think he will readily acknowledge and I believe he understands how to get that fixed.

“I have great confidence about where we're going, I really think that the pieces will be in place and are in place for us to make a significant step forward next year what I hope will be a 12-game season plus one at the end. That's what we're hoping to have happen. Again, not at all happy with this year, but really encouraged about where we're going and fully supportive and engaged with doing whatever I can to support Jeff, his staff, our program to get to success.”