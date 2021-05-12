For over a year, Purdue A.D. Mike Bobinski has been working without a No. 2 man. But that will soon change.

The Boilermaker AD told GoldandBlack.com in late April that a search to replace deputy athletic director Jason Butikofer would commence soon. In March 2020, Butikofer left to be Chief Operating Officer at the University of Washington.

"Part of the reason that we've gone a year without is because that was one of the jobs we held open because it's a senior level position and it costs money and all that," said Bobinski, whose department has had to deal with financial strain amid the pandemic. "In fact, I've been working on just tuning up the job description ...”

The deputy athletic director position was created by Bobinski after he assumed command of the Purdue athletic department in August 2016. Butikofer started at Purdue in July 2017.

Purdue is in the midst of hiring an associate athletics director for strategic communications.



Butikofer was at Purdue for three years. While working with Bobinski, Butikofer managed and coordinated all external relations functions. He also was the daily administrator for football and men’s basketball.

“I will start to go out and try to find, and will find I'm sure, someone really good to fill that role because it's important for overall functioning of our department,” said Bobinski. “We’ve been able to piece it together in the meantime, but it isn’t sustainable and it doesn't allow us to function, I think, at our best and peak efficiency without that role being filled. Looking forward to doing that."