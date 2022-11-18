Embed content not available

The newest episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with 2-Time B1G Defensive Player of the Year & Former Purdue Guard, Chris Kramer! Chris joins the show to talk about:

- Purdue's early season performances, specifically against Marquette.

- What he's seen out of Braden Smith thus far.

- How special Zach Edey's junior season could be.

- Improvements defensively from last season to this year.

- An insight into how Matt Painter works.

- The depth at all five spots in this Purdue team.

- His experiences while playing at Purdue.

- How college basketball has changed over the last two decades.

- An update on his basketball career.

- Much more!

*Note: This episode was recorded the day after Purdue's win over Marquette in the Gavitt Games.*