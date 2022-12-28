Ethan joins the show to talk about his decision to join Purdue as a preferred walk-on, the legacy of his brother Tyler, why he wants to create his own legacy with the Boilermakers, what the Purdue community means to him, how he sees himself fitting in with the program and more.

He was originally committed to Indiana State since August, but had picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Jeff Brohm. That offer still stood under Ryan Walters and Trent accepted it. He had other interest from Ball State in addition to Purdue and Indiana State.

Trent had been one of the best offensive linemen in the state of Indiana over the last two seasons. He earned a spot on the IFCA Top 50 All-State team in both 2021 and 2022. He will join high school teammates Winston Berglund and Will Heldt as Carmel natives to come to Purdue in the 2023 recruiting class.