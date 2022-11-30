A member of the storied Purdue "Cradle of Quarterbacks" joined the Boiler Tracks Show to discuss:

- His thoughts on the state of not only Purdue football, but athletics as a whole.

- Jeff Brohm's job turning around the Purdue football program.

- What it means to be embraced when he comes back to Purdue for games.

- Why he calls Purdue "home" and his relationship with people in the program.

- Students knowing him from the Jim Rome incident as opposed to his successful Purdue and NFL careers.

- His attempts to try to make fun of of that incident with Jim Rome, but being denied.

- His thoughts on Aidan O'Connell potentially joining the Cradle of Quarterbacks and how he thinks O'Connell will play at the last second.

- What has changed in football since he last played over 20 years ago.