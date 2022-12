A new episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with former Purdue guard, professional basketball veteran and author, Kelsey Barlow!

Kelsey Barlow joins the show to talk about the books he will be releasing in the future, his movie "The Organization of Mind" available on his website, currently living in Argentina, reflecting on his Purdue basketball career, why Braden Smith should go to the NBA and more.

Check out Kelsey's movie "The Organization of Mind" and other updates at: https://www.stambi.com