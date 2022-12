A brand new episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with former Purdue quarterback, Cradle of Quarterbacks member, College Football Hall of Famer & Director of Leadership and Alumni Engagement of the John Purdue Club, Mark Herrmann!

Mark Herrmann joins the show to discuss the hiring of Ryan Walters, Drew Brees returning to become interim assistant coach, his role with the John Purdue Club, Purdue players opting-out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and more!