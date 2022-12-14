News More News
Boiler Tracks Show: The Thieneman Brothers. Another Purdue Family

A brand new episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with three members of another Purdue family. Former Purdue safeties Brennan Thieneman, Jake Thieneman and 2023 Purdue football commit, Dillon Thieneman.

The Thieneman brothers join the Boiler Tracks Show to discuss:

- Ryan Walters being hired as head coach of Purdue football.

- A defensive minded head coach breaking the streak of offensive coaches.

- The impact Jeff Brohm had on the program.

- How much coaching changes impact players in the locker room.

- Dillon's recruitment and decision to commit to Purdue.

- The biggest adjustments going from high school to college football.

- How they feel about being a Boilermaker family.

- What is means to Jake and Brennan that their brother is following in their footsteps.

- What other recruits are saying about Purdue's new head coach, Ryan Walters.

- Remembering back on childhood memories in the Thieneman household.

- Who is the best Purdue family? Them? The Colvin's? The Anthrop's?

