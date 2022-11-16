Embed content not available

In the newest episode of the Boiler Tracks Show we are joined by Former All-Big Ten Forward and Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Famer, Walter Jordan! Walter joins the show to talk about:

- His induction into the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame.

- Relationship with Leroy Keyes and the Purdue family.

- What makes Purdue so special to him.

- How he still strives to make his late-mother proud in life.

- His memories playing in Mackey Arena.

- Playing against Magic Johnson and Larry Bird while at Purdue.

- The relationships he created with teammates and classmates at Purdue.

- Why Purdue fans should support players on social media and people being toxic.

- Much more!





Make sure you are following Boiler Upload on Spotify and are subscribed to our YouTube channel!

Anchor: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/v4xsfP9pZub

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHMxV7b22ZVFVV0tiOM4Rqg