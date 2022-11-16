Boiler Tracks Show: Walter Jordan Talks Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame Nod
In the newest episode of the Boiler Tracks Show we are joined by Former All-Big Ten Forward and Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Famer, Walter Jordan! Walter joins the show to talk about:
- His induction into the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame.
- Relationship with Leroy Keyes and the Purdue family.
- What makes Purdue so special to him.
- How he still strives to make his late-mother proud in life.
- His memories playing in Mackey Arena.
- Playing against Magic Johnson and Larry Bird while at Purdue.
- The relationships he created with teammates and classmates at Purdue.
- Why Purdue fans should support players on social media and people being toxic.
- Much more!
Make sure you are following Boiler Upload on Spotify and are subscribed to our YouTube channel!
Anchor: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/v4xsfP9pZub
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHMxV7b22ZVFVV0tiOM4Rqg