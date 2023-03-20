Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 20: Disaster Strikes
What do you do after your team suffers the worst tournament loss in NCAA history? Well, you get together and talk about it in a group therapy sessions. Travis, Casey, and Kyle are here for an extended version of the Boiler Upload Podcast recapping the disaster in Columbus.
- So what exactly happened?
- How did FDU control things?
- Why did this follow the same trend of the North Texas and St. Peter's losses?
- Does Zach Edey return and if he doesn't, does Purdue somehow look better next year?
- What does this say about the Big Ten overall?
- Where do we go from here?