Spring football may be over, but the past week has been a very busy time for Purdue football. The spring session of the transfer portal has closed and coach Ryan Walters saw multiple players enter at the last minute. Coach Walters has also been active on the other end, accepting multiple transfers in. That makes for a football-centric podcast, and Travis, Jace, and Kyle have a lot to talk about.

- Who is headed to West Lafayette via the portal and what will their roles be?

- What did Purdue lose, especially on the offensive line?

- Who are the latest high school commits as the 2024 class comes together?

- Who are impact true freshman from the 2023 class?

- Are there any targets close to commiting, both from the portal and in the 2024 high school class?

- What does the roster currently look like and how many scholarships are open?

- Finally, what are Purdue's biggest areas of need?