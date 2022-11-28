On a weekend where Purdue football wins its first divisional championship in program history and the men's basketball team wins the Phil Knight Legacy with convincing wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke, Casey, Travis, and Jace have an awful lot to talk about.

- What does a divisional title mean for the program?

- How does Purdue stack up against a daunting opponent in Michigan?

- Who are the standouts on both sides of the ball for the Wolverines?

- How has Purdue's young backcourt exceeded expectations?

- Is this team better than last year's Purdue team?

- How has the defense changed things?