Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 41: Drew Hamm of Badger Notes

Feb 1, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Casey is back on the Boiler Upload podcast and he has another great guest in advance of a huge Big Ten game in Madison on Sunday. Drew Hamm of Badger Notes stops by to talk about the Big Ten race and Sunday's game.

