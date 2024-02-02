Casey is back on the Boiler Upload podcast and he has another great guest in advance of a huge Big Ten game in Madison on Sunday. Drew Hamm of Badger Notes stops by to talk about the Big Ten race and Sunday's game.

The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here.

Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.