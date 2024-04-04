Purdue is in the Final Four, so that means the return of the Boiler Upload Podcast. For this special edition of the show Travis sits down with Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpack Central to discuss both Purdue and North Carolina State making the Final Four for the first time in over four decades. They also discuss Satruday's big matchup between Zach Edey and DJ Burns.

