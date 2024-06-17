Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
In just two weeks the Big Ten officially expands from 14 to 18 schools. With that comes change, and A LOT of money for the schools involved. Tht's why I had two-time Big TEn alum Paul Banks on to discuss expansion.
Paul is a graduate of Illinois with an MBA from Michigan State. He has also covered the Big Ten in the media for more than two decades. With both Purdue and Illinois as original members of the Big Ten our respective schools are thankfully along for the ride on this money train, at least for now.
Here is what Paul and I had to say about the coming changes and how they affect the lower schools in the conference.
