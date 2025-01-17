Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 46: Casey and Jace on Barry Odom's Start

It has been a moment since we have had a podcast here, but with the recent changes in Purdue football's leadershiop it is a good time for the podcast to return. In this edition Casey and Jace sit down to talk about the early weeks of Barry Odom's tenure.

Coach Odom has already raided hte transfer portal liberally and he is also working on late high school signees. Listen in as Casey and Jace discuss what this means going forward.