Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 5: EMERGENCY JEFF BROHMCAST

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers fans cheer during the first half of the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

We have few rules here at Boiler Upload, but one of them is that when there is a head coaching vacancy we need to do an emergency podcast about it. Casey is busy with basketball tonight, but we have Kyle on board to join Jace and myself as we discuss Jeff Brohm's departure from Purdue:

- What are some of the current players and recruits saying behind the scenes?

- Where is Purdue as a program as it looks for a new coach?

- How are things different now compared to six years ago when Jeff Brohm was hired?

- Who, if anyone, will follow him to Louisville?

- Finally, the three of us pick our top candidates and who we want to see take over.

