Even though it was Finals week, there was still a lot of Purdue comings and goings. The men's basketball team defended its No. 1 ranking and will probably stay there for the second straight week. We also got a new football coach. On this edition of the Boiler Upload podcast Travis and Casey talk some basketball and more:

- Purdue is winning ugly, but winning is winning.

- Travis and Casey agree that the last two games were the type last year's team probably loses.

- When is the first loss coming?

- Purdue's three-point shooting has slumped, but overall the team has been good enough.

- Casey and Travis also talk the football coaching hire and Casey is high on Ryan Walters.