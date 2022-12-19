News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-19 00:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 8: Still Number 1 in All The Land

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) drives to the basket during the Indy Classic NCAA men s basketball doubleheader against the Davidson Wildcats, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue won 69-61.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) drives to the basket during the Indy Classic NCAA men s basketball doubleheader against the Davidson Wildcats, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue won 69-61. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Even though it was Finals week, there was still a lot of Purdue comings and goings. The men's basketball team defended its No. 1 ranking and will probably stay there for the second straight week. We also got a new football coach. On this edition of the Boiler Upload podcast Travis and Casey talk some basketball and more:

- Purdue is winning ugly, but winning is winning.

- Travis and Casey agree that the last two games were the type last year's team probably loses.

- When is the first loss coming?

- Purdue's three-point shooting has slumped, but overall the team has been good enough.

- Casey and Travis also talk the football coaching hire and Casey is high on Ryan Walters.

