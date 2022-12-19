Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 8: Still Number 1 in All The Land
Become a subscriber to Boiler Upload. For a limited time we are offering a free 30 days of full access. Use Promo Code BOILERUP30 to become a subscriber today!
Even though it was Finals week, there was still a lot of Purdue comings and goings. The men's basketball team defended its No. 1 ranking and will probably stay there for the second straight week. We also got a new football coach. On this edition of the Boiler Upload podcast Travis and Casey talk some basketball and more:
- Purdue is winning ugly, but winning is winning.
- Travis and Casey agree that the last two games were the type last year's team probably loses.
- When is the first loss coming?
- Purdue's three-point shooting has slumped, but overall the team has been good enough.
- Casey and Travis also talk the football coaching hire and Casey is high on Ryan Walters.
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter