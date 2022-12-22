News More News
Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 9: National Early Signing Day

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue was able to sign the bulk of its 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday, and that comes after an eventful couple of weeks around the program. New coach Ryan Walters was able to hang on to many of recruits that were already committed, and he even added a nice piece that could be an instant impact player as a surprise. Jace and Travis discuss all this and more in the wrap up of signing day:

- We welcome Ethan Trent, the younger brother of Tyler Trent, who formally accepted a preferred walk-on spot today.

- Defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless was a last minute commit, and he is a good one.

- Who could be an instant impact from this class?

- Will the class grow with February's signing day coming?

- What about the transfer portal?

We have all this and more in the latest Boiler Upload podcast.

