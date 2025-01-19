Boiler Upload Podcast - Purdue football portal update

Barry Odom hasn't wasted any time getting Purdue put back together. After a coaching change, a lot of roster turnover, and a very disappointing two-year regime under Ryan Walters, Odom has already added 29 names from the transfer portal.





That's a lot to keep track of. So Dub Jellison joins me to keep you updated on what new names will be making their mark on next season and what's still left for Odom to get.





We also take a look at the state of Purdue's roster and who is still around to make an impact this season - spoiler alert, there's not many.





So sit back and relax this Sunday and listen to a little football talk before Purdue's next basketball game on Tuesday night.