Boiler Upload is back with another round table previewing the 2024 football season in West Lafayette, this time with our thoughts on Purdue's biggest "must-win" game during a brutal schedule this fall.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIFNDSEVEVUxFIFNFVCDwn5qoPGJyPjxicj5DYW4mIzM5O3Qg d2FpdCB0byBzZWUgeW91IGF0IFJvc3MtQWRlIFNhdHVyZGF5LCBBdWd1c3Qg MzEgZm9yIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gb3BlbmVyISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVyVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb2lsZXJVcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3lRS3RSUG0wSDYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95UUt0UlBtMEg2 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEJvaWxlckZvb3Ri YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JvaWxlckZvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ5NDc3MDI4MzI2MTU4NzMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dub Jellison: Game #8 vs Northwestern

Purdue's schedule is one of the toughest in the nation, making way for a brutal stretch in late October to mid-November. That gauntlet includes matchups with preseason top 10 squads in Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State in the span of four games. The other is perhaps the biggest must-win game on the schedule. Sandwiched between three College Football Playoff contenders is a date against Northwestern on November 2nd in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off an improbable 8-win campaign in David Braun's first year at the helm, but have question marks coming into 2024. A year ago, the Boilermakers nearly foiled the Ryan Field sendoff without Hudson Card. Barring any unexpected upsets against the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and/or Penn State, it is imperative for Purdue to take care of business agains the Wildcats. That game could be the difference whether the program is to reach a bowl game for the first time under Ryan Walters.

Casey Bartley: Game #12 at Indiana

I appreciate Dub leaving the obvious answer for me. While this season's schedule is packed with top-ranked opponents, new Big Ten opponents, and a different in-state rivalary reappearing.



But Ryan Walters is still in just his second season. Hudson Card could very well be good enough, alongside two very talented running backs, to make a Purdue offense consistently dynamic throughout the season, but there are still holes. Holes that might surprise a team or two, but will show up with a schedule as jam packed as this Purdue schedule.



Is Purdue realistically good enough to challenge for anything more than potential bowl eligible? Probably not, and the fan base, it seems, is understanding of Walters difficult place and Purdue's place in an expanded Big Ten. That means, moral victories, tough losses against good teams, and beating IU will be enough to leave a positive taste in the team's and fan's mouth heading into an off season where Walters will look to continue to improve his program back to competitive in the Big Ten.

Israel Schuman: Game #4 vs. Nebraska