Boiler Upload Round Table: Which game on Purdue's schedule is a must-win?
Boiler Upload is back with another round table previewing the 2024 football season in West Lafayette, this time with our thoughts on Purdue's biggest "must-win" game during a brutal schedule this fall.
Dub Jellison: Game #8 vs Northwestern
Purdue's schedule is one of the toughest in the nation, making way for a brutal stretch in late October to mid-November. That gauntlet includes matchups with preseason top 10 squads in Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State in the span of four games. The other is perhaps the biggest must-win game on the schedule.
Sandwiched between three College Football Playoff contenders is a date against Northwestern on November 2nd in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off an improbable 8-win campaign in David Braun's first year at the helm, but have question marks coming into 2024. A year ago, the Boilermakers nearly foiled the Ryan Field sendoff without Hudson Card.
Barring any unexpected upsets against the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and/or Penn State, it is imperative for Purdue to take care of business agains the Wildcats. That game could be the difference whether the program is to reach a bowl game for the first time under Ryan Walters.
Casey Bartley: Game #12 at Indiana
I appreciate Dub leaving the obvious answer for me. While this season's schedule is packed with top-ranked opponents, new Big Ten opponents, and a different in-state rivalary reappearing.
But Ryan Walters is still in just his second season. Hudson Card could very well be good enough, alongside two very talented running backs, to make a Purdue offense consistently dynamic throughout the season, but there are still holes. Holes that might surprise a team or two, but will show up with a schedule as jam packed as this Purdue schedule.
Is Purdue realistically good enough to challenge for anything more than potential bowl eligible? Probably not, and the fan base, it seems, is understanding of Walters difficult place and Purdue's place in an expanded Big Ten. That means, moral victories, tough losses against good teams, and beating IU will be enough to leave a positive taste in the team's and fan's mouth heading into an off season where Walters will look to continue to improve his program back to competitive in the Big Ten.
Israel Schuman: Game #4 vs. Nebraska
I count 4–5 games in which Purdue will either be favored or close to a push. That means, if a bowl is to be achieved, a little upset(s) will be all-important.
Cue Nebraska, coming into Ross-Ade Stadium week four for Homecoming. Purdue will in all likelihood be 1-2 or 2-1, the result of wins and losses against Indiana State and Notre Dame, respectively, and the game against Oregon State.
If the Boilers don’t pull what would be a small upset on the road at Oregon State, a loss to the Cornhuskers could mark a 1-3 start, same as last season. Wisconsin lurks behind Nebraska, in Madison, and though you never know with those Boilers, I’m marking that as a loss, in pencil at least. Illinois is after.
How would you feel if Purdue is 2-4 at the beginning of its path among Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State in the middle of the year? Best case, the Boilers come out needing two wins just to improve on last year, never mind ascending to bowl status.
A win, though? On a feel-good party day like Homecoming? Against a team like proud and rising Nebraska? That would do a wonder to propel the team forward and cheer up attitudes.
Squint with me and picture a 3-1 start with a very possible 1-1 outlook on the horizon before it gets real tough. That steep stretch will test this team to its limits – will it have enough gas, and momentum, to clear the slope?
To me, that depends on the Nebraska game.