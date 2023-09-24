All 14 Big Ten teams were in action during week four of the college football season, including five conference matchups and a big time non-conference tilt between two of the nation's best. Boiler Upload ranks all 14 programs after the week four slate. Where does you team land?

1. Penn State: (4-0) Week four result: 31-0 win over Iowa Week five matchup: at Northwestern The Nittany Lions continued their perfect start with a win on White Out night in Happy Valley, doing so in dominating fashion over Iowa. Drew Allar had a bounce back performance, throwing for all four of Penn State's touchdowns while James Franklin's defense proved to be one of the Big Ten's best once again. Ohio State secured a big time win, but Penn State takes the top spot in this week's rankings. The Nittany Lions will travel to Northwestern to play a suddenly confident Wildcat team in week five.

2. Ohio State: (4-0) Week four result: 17-14 win over Notre Dame Week five: BYE Ohio State picked up the best win of any team in the conference on Saturday, going into South Bend and beating a top ten Notre Dame team. It wasn't pretty, but the Buckeyes got the job done behind their defense and some heroics from Kyle McCord to give them some momentum heading into conference play. Ryan Day will have a week to calm down as Ohio State is idle in week five, but leapfrogs Michigan in Boiler Upload's rankings.

3. Michigan: (4-0) Week four result: 31-7 win over Rutgers Week five matchup: at Nebraska Jim Harbaugh was back on the sidelines this weekend for the Wolverines, who took care of business in a potential trap game against previously unbeaten Rutgers. After somewhat of a slow start, Michigan leaned on Blake Corum and the ground game offensively while the defense allowed 7 or less for the fourth straight game. Michigan hasn't been overly flashy this season, but have taken care of business to get out to another 4-0 start. The Wolverines travel to Lincoln next week in what should be another victory for Harbaugh and company.

4. Maryland: (4-0) Week four result: 31-9 win over Michigan State Week five matchup: vs. Indiana Mike Locksley's Terrapins are now one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the Big Ten after a one sided defeat of Michigan State in East Lansing. Maryland's defense paved the way for a dominant performance against the Spartans, securing four interceptions on the day. It was a slower day for Taulia Tagovailoa and the offense, but the group still put up 31 points. Maryland will now host Indiana next week before a potential matchup of undefeated Big Ten East teams against Ohio State.

5. Wisconsin: (3-1) Week four result: 38-17 win over Purdue Week five matchup: vs. BYE Wisconsin picked up its first conference win under new head coach Luke Fickell against Purdue, continuing its long domination of the Boilermakers. A strong day from Braelon Allen and Tanner Mordecai in the run game carried the offense, while the defense stifled Purdue's Air Raid attack. After a tough loss at Washington State, the Badgers are starting to hit their stride and will take a two game winning streak into a bye week before hosting Rutgers in week six.

6: Rutgers: (3-1) Week four result: 31-7 loss to Michigan Week five matchup: vs. Wagner The Scarlet Knights' fast start came to a screeching halt in Ann Arbor, as Michigan asserted its dominance and gave Rutgers its first loss of the season. Previously the Big Ten's rushing leader, Kyle Monangai struggled to get much going against the best defense in the conference and the Rutgers defense gave up a season-high 31 points. Rutgers has Wagner on the docket for week five, in what should be a bounce back game before another big test against Wisconsin the following week.

7: Iowa: (3-1) Week four result: 31-0 loss to Penn State Week five matchup: vs. Michigan State It's tough to win in Happy Valley. It's even tougher to do so in a White Out. It's impossible when you don't score. Iowa's offense proved to be problematic in a shutout loss to Penn State, mustering just 76 total yards and having four lost fumbles. If Iowa plans to do anything in the Big Ten West this season, it's going to have to get something out of the Brian Ferentz offense. The Hawkeyes have an opportunity to get back in the win column when they host Michigan State next weekend in Iowa City.

8: Northwestern: (2-2) Week four result: 37-34 win over Minnesota Week five matchup: vs. Penn State David Braun and Northwestern pulled off the impossible on Saturday night, coming back against Minnesota by scoring 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter and ultimately prevailing in overtime in Evanston. Ben Bryant threw for a career-high 396 yards and wide receiver Bryce Kirtz had a career day as well. Unfortunately for the now confident bunch of Wildcats, they get rewarded with a date against Penn State in week five.

9. Minnesota: (2-2) Week four result: 37-34 loss to Northwestern Week five matchup: vs. Louisiana On the flip side of that thrilling game in Evanston was Minnesota, who now finds itself losers of back-to-back games after starting the year 2-0. It's been the defense that has struggled during that stretch, allowing 68 points, which is uncharacteristic for a PJ Fleck defense. The Gophers should get back on track against Louisiana next weekend before a trip to Ann Arbor to start October.

10. Illinois (2-2) Week four result: 23-17 win over FAU Week five matchup: at Purdue Illinois snapped a two-game skid with a much-needed win over FAU on Saturday. The Illini defense had its best showing of the year with the same can be said for Luke Altmyer, who had 303 passing yards in the victory. Bret Bielema now leads Illinois into West Lafayette for a matchup with his former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. Illinois has lost 6 the last 7 games in the Cannon Trophy rivalry.

11. Michigan State: (2-2) Week four result: 31-9 loss to Maryland Week five matchup: at Iowa After a 2-0 start to the year, Michigan State's season has begun to fall apart over the last two weeks. Mel Tucker is out and interim head coach Harlon Barnett has had a tough start to his tenure. The Spartans have been outscored 72-16 at home against Washington and Maryland. Michigan State will travel to Iowa City in week five as it looks to get back on track and try to avoid a three-game losing streak.