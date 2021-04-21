GoldandBlack - Boilermaker legacy Brian Waddell commits to Purdue

Purdue has added a 2021 commitment from Carmel senior and Boilermaker legacy Brian Waddell.

The 6-foot-7 late-emerging wing from the state champion Greyhounds is the son of former Purdue guard Matt Waddell, who was offered a scholarship a few days after Carmel's 4A title game win over Lawrence North.

Waddell is the son of former Purdue guard and Painter's Boilermaker teammate Matt Waddell, who played for Gene Keady from 1992-95.

"Since I was a kid, it was always kind of my dream, imagining playing in Mackey through college," Waddell said prior to committing. "I was really excited about (the offer). It felt like something I'd been working for my whole life."

Waddell, who also considered Miami (Ohio), Wright State and others, is expected to redshirt as a freshman next season.

He joins four-star forwards Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn as Purdue’s incoming freshmen.

Purdue will also have three legacies on next season's team, as the sons of Dave Barrett (Carson Barrett), Cuonzo Martin (Chase Martin) and Matt Waddell will be on the roster.

More to come ...