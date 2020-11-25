GoldandBlack - Boilermaker newcomers star in season-opening win

Wednesday's 77-64 season-opening win over Liberty served notice that Purdue's future is bright.

But Its present may be as well.

Zach Edey scored 19 points, Jaden Ivey 12 and Brandon Newman 10 as the Boilermakers rolled past the Flames at the Space Coast Challenge. They're all first-year players, three of the five who debuted In Melbourne, Fla.

Purdue will now face Clemson or Mississippi State at 8:30 p.m Thursday for the event title.

Much more to come ....