GoldandBlack - Boilermaker newcomers star in season-opening win

Boilermaker newcomers star in season-opening win
Wednesday's 77-64 season-opening win over Liberty served notice that Purdue's future is bright.
But Its present may be as well.
Zach Edey scored 19 points, Jaden Ivey 12 and Brandon Newman 10 as the Boilermakers rolled past the Flames at the Space Coast Challenge. They're all first-year players, three of the five who debuted In Melbourne, Fla.
Purdue will now face Clemson or Mississippi State at 8:30 p.m Thursday for the event title.
Much more to come ....
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.