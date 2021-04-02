GoldandBlack - Boilermaker signees playing for state championships Saturday

The opportunities that Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn were denied at this time a year ago, they get once again on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

After the pandemic cost each of Purdue's incoming signees the chance to repeat as state champions last spring, both will play once again for that distinction this weekend.

Furst's Blackhawk Christian team (21-3) meets Parke Heritage in the 2A title game at 1:30 p.m.; Kaufman-Renn and Silver Creek (18-4, with two of those losses coming without Kaufman-Renn) will face Leo for the 3A trophy at 5 p.m.



Both Blackhawk and Silver Creek won their respective classes two seasons ago.

Furst enters the state finals averaging 21.5 points and 14-and-a-half rebounds per game, shooting 66 percent from the field. Kaufman-Renn averages 25 points and 12 rebounds per game, shooting 67 percent from the floor.

Both players are leading candidates for the state's Mr. Basketball award.

Stay tuned to GoldandBlack.com Saturday for coverage from both championship games.