A Purdue team that has so often struggled to crack 60 in games this season dropped 61 in the first half on No. 17 Iowa and never looked back, routing the Hawkeyes, 104-68, for another badly needed quality win.

Evan Boudreaux led Purdue with 18 and outplayed Player-of-the-Year candidate Luka Garza late in the first half In a head-to-head stint. Jahaad Proctor scored 15, as did Sasha Stefanovic and Matt Haarms.

The Boilermakers, who led by as many as 39 points, shot better than 60 percent for the game and made 19 three-pointers.

With the victory, Purdue now has four Quad 1 wins on its NCAA Tournament résumé.

