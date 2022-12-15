How Are Former Boilermakers Doing In The NFL?
Purdue's 2022 football season is coming to a close, but the NFL still has the home stretch for the regular season. The Boilermakers currently have 15 alumni on NFL rosters. Let's take a look at how they are doing.
Offensive players:
Raheem Mostert:
One of the eldest Boilermakers in the league has had the best season from an offensive perspective. Raheem Mostert has 610 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The speedy running back has also added 126 receiving yards on 18 catches and 281 return yards for Mike McDaniel in Miami.
Rondale Moore:
The 2021 second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals was having his most productive season in the NFL before injuries took a toll. Rondale Moore was placed on injured reserve yesterday due to a groin injury, which will end his season. The former Purdue wide receiver had 41 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown in 8 games. He had 435 yards and a touchdown in 14 games as a rookie.
David Blough:
The quarterback during Rondale Moore's sensational freshman season was signed by the Arizona Cardinals after start quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL on Monday. Blough reunites with his favorite college target, but will not see the field with him. He had been on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before signing with Arizona.
David Bell:
Cleveland Browns rookie David Bell has been a reserve wide receiver for much of the season. He has 23 catches for 196 yards, but has not scored his first NFL touchdown yet. Bell is listed behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the Browns depth chart as of right now.
Zander Horvath:
Former walk-on running back under Jeff Brohm has transitioned to full back at the pro level. In a limited role with the Chargers offense, Horvath has only 9 total touches for 16 yards, but did have receiving touchdowns in back-to-back games to start the seasons. Horvath has been used primarily in short yardage situations with over half of his total snaps being run blocking scenarios, per Pro Football Focus.
Dennis Kelly:
Dennis Kelly is the oldest Purdue alumni in the league, being drafted in 2012. He has carved out a role with the Indianapolis Colts has a depth offensive line piece. Kelly has started three games and has seen offensive snaps in four games this season for the Colts.
Defensive players:
George Karlaftis:
Kansas City Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis is the highest drafted player from Purdue in the NFL currently. For the 10-3 Chiefs, Karlaftis has totaled 13 solo tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Karlaftis has a good shot at helping in a playoff run and potentially a Super Bowl appearance this season.
Ja'Whaun Bentley:
The fifth-year pro out of Purdue has grown into a role for Bill Belichick. Bentley currently leads the Patriots in total tackles with 87 and is closing in on his career-high of 109 that he set last season. The linebacker is one of the leaders on the New England defense, being named a team captain as well.
Markus Bailey:
Over the last two seasons, Bailey has been a key depth piece for the Cincinnati Bengals' defense. This season, he has 21 total tackles for former Purdue assistant under Joe Tiller and Danny Hope, Lou Anarumo. The Bengals have been playing great lately and figure to fit into the Super Bowl picture once again.
Anthony Brown:
Former Purdue cornerback Anthony Brown has become a veteran presence with the Cowboys since he got to the league in 2016. His season was cut short due to a torn Achilles two weeks ago. Brown totaled 42 tackles and 7 passes defended in 12 games before the injury.
Derrick Barnes:
After a solid rookie season, Barnes has not gotten the same results in 2022. The Detroit Lions linebacker has 39 total tackles and a sack this season for Dan Campbell. He was unseated from his starting job in the offseason but has been a good reserve player in Detroit.
Boilermakers on NFL Practice Squads:
Tyler Coyle:
A transfer for Jeff Brohm during the 2020 season, Tyler Coyle has been on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad for most of two seasons. He has played in only two games during his NFL career to this point.
Grant Hermanns:
Offensive lineman Grant Hermanns has bounced around the league since entering in 2021. Hermanns has been time on the Jets, Dolphins and now Buccaneers practice squad this season.
Jordan Roos:
Similar to Hermanns, Roos has been on several different teams' practice squads during his career. The offensive lineman has played 18 games during his 6 year career, spending time with the Seahawks, Raiders, Patriots and Titans.