Boilermusings for 1/13

With the holidays over it is a good time to get back into writing a Boilermusings column. It is a very busy time for Purdue athletics. Wrestling is in the top 25 nationally. Indoor track has started. Swimming and Diving is in full swing. You also have new coach Barry Odom completely rebuilding Purdue football right now.

For Odom, I do not envy his task. Purdue will play all four schools that have played in the last two national title games next year. That’s in addition to the usual Big Ten slate and (as weird as it is to say) playoff Indiana. Still, the early returns at least look promising. You’re going to see a near total roster turnover, and there is nowhere to go but up.

It is still basketball season though, and let’s start with some thoughts on a red hot Purdue team.