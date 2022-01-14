Boilermakers roll Nebraska to win second straight

Behind a 21-4 start, No. 7 Purdue dominated Nebraska on Friday night 92-65 to move to 3-2 in the Big Ten heading into Illinois on Monday.

An energized Purdue defense contributed to Nebraska turning the ball over 17 times, while Jaden Ivey dominated the Cornhuskers off the dribble, finishing with 17 points and five assists.

Zach Edey went for 22 points and nine rebounds.

More to come ...