GoldandBlack - Boilermakers sweep weekly Big Ten honors

Purdue's swept this week's Big Ten awards, as Trevion Williams has been Player of the Week and Brandon Newman Freshman of the Week.

According to Purdue, it's the first time ever the program has had both in the same week.

Williams went for 22 points and 10 rebounds at Indiana and 13 and 11 in limited minutes vs. Penn State.

Newman scored 12 points with six rebounds and two steals and Indiana and 13 with three blocks against Penn State.

Purdue's won three games in a row headed to No. 15 Ohio State Tuesday night.