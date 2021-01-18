 GoldandBlack - Boilermakers sweep weekly Big Ten honors
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 13:10:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Boilermakers sweep weekly Big Ten honors

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's Brandon Newman and Trevion Williams
Brandon Newman and Trevion Williams (USA Today Sports)

Purdue's swept this week's Big Ten awards, as Trevion Williams has been Player of the Week and Brandon Newman Freshman of the Week.

According to Purdue, it's the first time ever the program has had both in the same week.

Williams went for 22 points and 10 rebounds at Indiana and 13 and 11 in limited minutes vs. Penn State.

Newman scored 12 points with six rebounds and two steals and Indiana and 13 with three blocks against Penn State.

Purdue's won three games in a row headed to No. 15 Ohio State Tuesday night.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}