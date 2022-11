Welcome back to Boilermusings, your weekly column touching on a little bit of everything regarding Purdue sports. It is Thanksgiving week, and now that we are nearly a month in to this new venture I want to express that I am thankful for you subscribers for sticking with us as we transition. It has been a lot on our end as we adjust to the new platform, but we’re starting to find our stride a bit.

Now, on to the musings.