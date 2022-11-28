Welcome to Boilermusings, your weekly column of thoughts and observations for all of Purdue sports. We’re coming off of one of the best weekends in quite some time as an athletic department. Football is headed to the Big Ten title game for the first time. Men’s Basketball rolled through a marquee early season tournament and picked up three quality non-conference wins. Women’s basketball won twice in Cancun and only lost its third game by a point. Volleyball is also in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight season.

It doesn’t get a lot better than that.