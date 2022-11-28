Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Welcome to Boilermusings, your weekly column of thoughts and observations for all of Purdue sports. We’re coming off of one of the best weekends in quite some time as an athletic department. Football is headed to the Big Ten title game for the first time. Men’s Basketball rolled through a marquee early season tournament and picked up three quality non-conference wins. Women’s basketball won twice in Cancun and only lost its third game by a point. Volleyball is also in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight season.
It doesn’t get a lot better than that.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.