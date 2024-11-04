Advertisement

Key takeaways from Purdue's 26-20 loss to Northwestern

Three key takeaways from Purdue's 26-20 overtime loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Ryan Walters & Purdue players after loss to Northwestern in OT

Following Purdue football's 26-20 loss to Northwestern, head coach Ryan Walters and players talk at press conferences.

 • Dub Jellison
Card resets in return, but Purdue wanes in 26-20 OT loss

Maybe all he needed was some time on the bench.Purdue quarterback Hudson Card returned Saturday against Northwestern

 • Israel Schuman
Women’s basketball: Purdue lands 2025 guard Keona Douwstra

Purdue women’s basketball has found its guard in the 2025 recruiting class, as Keona Douwstra announced her commitment.

 • Dub Jellison
Seven Visitors To Know: Purdue vs. Northwestern

Boiler Upload takes a look at seven visitors to know ahead of Purdue's game against Northwestern this afternoon.

 • Dub Jellison

 • Dub Jellison
 • Dub Jellison
Card resets in return, but Purdue wanes in 26-20 OT loss

Maybe all he needed was some time on the bench.Purdue quarterback Hudson Card returned Saturday against Northwestern

 • Israel Schuman
Published Nov 4, 2024
Boilermusings for 11/4
Travis Miller
@JustTMill

As Purdue fans we should be thankful for volleyball. Dave Shondell’s squad got back on track this weekend with road sweeps of Maryland and Rutgers to stay among the nation’s elite. Purdue is now 18-5 on the season, with all five losses coming to teams currently in the top 10. Maryland put up a fight before falling 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, but Rutgers who is winless in Big Ten play, lost 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.

Against the Terrapins Eva Hudson led the way with 15 kills. Ali Hornung was strong defensively with 17 digs, while Chloe Chicoine had 14 digs and 10 kills. Against Rutgers Chicoine and Hudson each had 14 kills and Hornung had 14 digs. Purdue did not have an opponent notch double-digit kills in either match.

Purdue is at Indiana this Friday for a rematch with the Hoosiers after sweeping them in Bloomington. They then return home to Holloway Gym on Sunday to host Michigan.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)
