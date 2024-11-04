Boilermusings for 11/4

As Purdue fans we should be thankful for volleyball. Dave Shondell’s squad got back on track this weekend with road sweeps of Maryland and Rutgers to stay among the nation’s elite. Purdue is now 18-5 on the season, with all five losses coming to teams currently in the top 10. Maryland put up a fight before falling 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, but Rutgers who is winless in Big Ten play, lost 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.

Against the Terrapins Eva Hudson led the way with 15 kills. Ali Hornung was strong defensively with 17 digs, while Chloe Chicoine had 14 digs and 10 kills. Against Rutgers Chicoine and Hudson each had 14 kills and Hornung had 14 digs. Purdue did not have an opponent notch double-digit kills in either match.

Purdue is at Indiana this Friday for a rematch with the Hoosiers after sweeping them in Bloomington. They then return home to Holloway Gym on Sunday to host Michigan.