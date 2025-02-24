Boilermusings for 2/24

It is safe to admit that Purdue basketball is at a crossroads. For the first time in five years the Boilermakers have lost four straight games. Unlike that last four game losing streak in 2019-20, this one has seen Purdue fall from one of the top 10 teams in the nation to out of the Big Ten race in the span of just two weeks. I will touch on that here at the beginning of Boilermusings, but at least the rest of the weekend was solid for Purdue sports:

- Baseball remained undefeated

- Men’s Tennis stayed unbeaten at home

- Women’s Tennis beat Indiana

- Softball went 3-1 in Birmingham

Let’s start with what is wrong with basketball.