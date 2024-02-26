Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Welcome to coronation week. Some time this week it is possible, if not likely, that Purdue will clinch at least a share of its record 26th Big Ten men’s basketball championship. It would be the second in a row and fifth under Matt Painter. The only scenario that would delay it is a pair of Illinois wins at home against Minnesota and at Wisconsin, plus a Saturday night loss at home to Michigan State. That makes for a celebratory mood.
Elsewhere in Purdue-dom the baseball had another successful weekend as it is off to a solid start on the year. The indoor track & field teams also took part in the Big Ten indoor championships, while softball had a mixed weekend in Arkansas. Let’s begin Boilermusings with some basketball thoughts.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.