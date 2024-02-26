Welcome to coronation week. Some time this week it is possible, if not likely, that Purdue will clinch at least a share of its record 26th Big Ten men’s basketball championship. It would be the second in a row and fifth under Matt Painter. The only scenario that would delay it is a pair of Illinois wins at home against Minnesota and at Wisconsin, plus a Saturday night loss at home to Michigan State. That makes for a celebratory mood.

Elsewhere in Purdue-dom the baseball had another successful weekend as it is off to a solid start on the year. The indoor track & field teams also took part in the Big Ten indoor championships, while softball had a mixed weekend in Arkansas. Let’s begin Boilermusings with some basketball thoughts.