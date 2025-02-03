Boilermusings for 2/3

Friday night in Mackey Arena Purdue got a hard earned win over Indiana, it’s 128th in the all-time series. That continues the recent dominance for the Boilermakers in the rivalry. Since the Hoosiers won four straight in 2012 and 2013 Purdue is 16-4 against Indiana, with all four Hoosier since by 8 points or less. It is one of the best runs of success in the overall series and shows the stark contrast between the two programs.

Elsewhere in Purdue sports, Matt Ramos continues his dominant run in wrestling as the nation’s No. 1 wrestler in his weight class. Both tennis teams are also off to an excellent start on the season.

First, some more thoughts on the Indiana-Purdue rivalry.