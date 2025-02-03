Purdue bracketology watch: Boilers' resume gathering steam

Purdue has among the most impressive resumes in college basketball this season. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After Purdue lost three of its top five in minutes from a team that lifted a 44-year curse to make the Final Four last spring, consensus opinion predicted the Boilers safely out of the tournament's upper echelon this year.



You might want to check that consensus again. Because with the way Purdue has been playing, expectations for another deep March run can be rooted in numerical fact.



The handful of metrics which aim to calculate the strength of a team’s results – its resume in bracket parlance – are loving the Boilermakers right now.

Every Monday through the rest of the season, Boiler Upload will share the opinions of the people and algorithms that try to predict what the committee will decide next month when it draws up the tournament field.

This week, as Purdue rides a wave of eight conference wins in its last nine games, the Boilers are in good company.



Advertisement

Bracketologist opinions: 2-3 seed

We'll start with ESPN's Joe Lunardi, who dropped Purdue from a No. 2 to a No. 3 seed as of Friday morning, notably before the Boilers' win over Indiana that night.

USA Today's bracket also lists Purdue as a No. 3, but CBS is higher on the Boilers, setting them as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, which they occupy with No. 1 seed Alabama and two Big Ten teams: No. 6 seed Michigan and No. 5 Illinois.

Purdue is in the Midwest Region in all three of those projections, meaning it would play the second weekend in Indianapolis if it made it that far. In ESPN's projection, the Boilers are set up for potential dates with No. 6 seed Ole Miss and No. 2 seed Marquette on their road out of the region.



By the numbers: 1-2 seed

Purdue excels in resume metrics, currently ranking sixth in Barttorvik's Wins Above Bubble stat and fifth in EvanMiya's Resume Quality. Thus, both algorithms position the Boilermakers as a No. 2-seed. For more information on those statistics, see the section below.

Purdue's resume is riding on the strength of its wins more than the permissibility of its losses, per EvanMiya; the Boilers' win strength ranks fifth, while their losses place 15th.

Purdue is 6-5 in the NET system's Quadrant 1, in a five-way tie for fourth in the country in Quad 1 wins. The Boilers have one of the best Quad 2 records in America, at 6-0.



As an aside, and for some perspective on a past Purdue opponent, Auburn is a silly 12-1 in Quad 1 games as it runs away with the tournament's top seed.





What are the different tournament resume metrics?