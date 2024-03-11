This weekend was chilly in West Lafayette, but it was not cold enough to prevent baseball from having its home opener at Alexander Field. The Boilers took on Albany in a four-game set that was pushed to a pair of doubleheaders due to rain on Friday, and it was a very successful weekend.

In one of the more shocking events of the weekend No. 1 ranked Matt Ramos was upset in his opening match at the Big Ten championships, making his road to a potential national title more difficult. Softball also had a mixed bag of results at a tournament in Florida.

Let’s start this edition of Boilermusings with some Zach Edey thoughts.