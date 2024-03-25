It turns out that the NCAA Tournament is a lot more fun to watch if your team doesn’t suffer the worst loss in its history. Purdue basketball is a team on a mission right now. It was completely dominant in eliminating Grambling State and Utah State in front of a partisan crowd in Indianapolis. Can it maintain that this coming weekend in Detroit, where it will face a team it has already beaten, but on a much bigger stage.

Elsewhere in Purdue sports the baseball team had its opening series in Big Ten play and there were mixed results. Indiana picked up another Crimson & Gold Cup point, while Matt Ramos struggled at the NCAA Wrestling championships. All of that will be in today’s Boilermusings.