Boilermusings for 3/3

Friday night Purdue got back on the winning track. It was not the prettiest at times, but a win is a win, and Purdue finally saw a second half go reasonably well.

That made for a very good weekend across Purdue sports (save women’s basketball). Baseball continued its hot start and will begin Big Ten play this week. Softball had a solid weekend. Both swimming and indoor track also competed in the winter Big Ten championships.

The final week of the regular season for basketball begins our focus today, however.