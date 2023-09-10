This was a weekend to see some young Purdue teams grow up a bit. The main headline is that Ryan Walters got his first win as a head coach at the collegiate level, and it came facing a ton of adversity. Purdue volleyball also made waves this weekend by winning the Stacy Clark Classic and beating a recent national champion. The women’s soccer team also reversed its recent fortune and snagged a win on Sunday after a near miss on Thursday night.

Let’s begin with some thoughts on the football team’s win at Virginia Tech.