Happy New Year, everything. As always, the staff and I are grateful for your patronage The holidays were pretty slow for most Purdue sports outside of basketball, but a lot of that will change as the new year starts. Wrestling went 1-2 in the 4-way dual at Campbell back on December 19th. Indoor track, tennis, and swimming will be back in action within the next week or two to add more meat to this regular column.

There are still some things to talk about, beginning with basketball, which restarts Big Ten play tonight.