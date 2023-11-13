Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Everything is better after a football win, but this weekend the volleyball team also had a pair of productive outings. The ladies beat Minnesota on the road and won at home against Michigan State to solidify their hold on third place in the league. The team seems to be peaking at the right time, although there is a huge match this Friday against No. 2 Wisconsin in West Lafayette.
First, some final thoughts on football.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.