Bountiful depth makes defensive line promising unit

There is strength in numbers. And no position on the Purdue roster is more fortified than the defensive line.

"We're just trying to develop a little bit more depth as much as we can before summer and before camp gets here," said Purdue defensive tackle Branson Deen. "And also try and take it to another level leadership-wise. We feel like this defense can go as high as it wants to go as long as the leaders lead, and we're bringing the young guys along.”