NASHVILLE -- Jeff Brohm may add to the trick play total of the 2018 season with some new gadgets for the Music City Bowl.

From the time lapse between the win at Indiana in the regular season finale and the bowl game and the aggressive nature of Purdue's head coach, Brohm may break out some new gadget plays against Auburn Friday afternoon (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

Brohm, who is noted for his trickery as a play-caller, said that the 33-day window of time to break down film and think about the game plan does nothing but give the Purdue staff ideas on what to run in the 2018 Music City Bowl.

"When you have this much time to prepare and think it over, you probably put more stuff in the game plan than you probably need to," Brohm said. "Without question, you got to have all the bullets ready to go."

Brohm was the coach at Big Ten Media Days back in August who set his program's over/under number on trick plays at 50 but by doing so, allowed defenses on Purdue's schedule to assume gadget plays were eventually coming. This is why Purdue won't come close to Brohm's promised number and haven't had perfect success with its gadget plays called this season.

Brohm acknowledged Thursday morning in the coaches' media conference that between himself and Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, the Music City Bowl might have two play-callers with an extreme passion for the trick play.

"What happens when you face teams that know they're playing teams that could get creative in that way, they normally defend it pretty well," Brohm said. "We got to pick and choose where and when we want to do something but creating big plays is so important. A little trickery can go a long way."

Purdue and Auburn share at least one trick play in their playbooks as Purdue's fake kneel handoff at the end of the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl win last year is an exact play Malzahn has used for years. Malzahn calls that play "Woody" and used it regularly throughout his time as a high school head coach in Arkansas and last used it in 2016 at Texas A&M.

Purdue quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm says the Boilermakers play-call sheet is about as long for this bowl game than its ever been since Jeff Brohm took over the Purdue program.

"To be able to tell you what we're going to call, we don't honestly know that yet, but when we get there on game day we'll have more than enough bullets that we need," Brian Brohm said.



When asked Thursday about Purdue's public comments to "cut it loose" with its vast array of formations, plays and trickeration, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said his staff had undergone several hours of film preparation for Brohm's offensive tendencies.

"They've got everything in the kitchen sink so we may see it," Steele said about Purdue's offense. "When you're going against four or five-wide receivers, you probably don't have the numbers to match up."

Steele, who was the LSU defensive coordinator in 2015 when the Tigers defeated Brohm's Western Kentucky program 48-20, said the Auburn staff had studied every one of Brohm's bowl games and several WKU games from previous years.

"The guy we're going against tomorrow, he'll get you on the next play if you're cheating," Steele said about Brohm. "You can't throw a fastball on every pitch. You better have some knuckleballs and sliders in your arsenal too."