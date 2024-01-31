It started last year when Purdue won the Big Ten by a full three games and had only Zach Edey named to the conference All-Big Ten Team.



Both Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer were left off it despite Purdue being the only Big Ten team to reach #1 where Purdue spent 7 weeks. The two true freshman started every game for a 30 win Purdue team.



But team success has not seemed to carry over into proper respect for Matt Painter's guards. Particularly, Braden Smith, who has raised his game to a whole other level this season. Braden Smith will make the All-B10 team this season, but he was left off the Bob Cousy finalist list despite going into tonight's game against Northwestern averaging 12.1 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting nearly 44% from three.



But before we get to last year, this Matt Painter answer and quote on his team's lack of representation on the All-B10 team is too good to not revisit.

We got what we came for. So like that's fine if they want to vote that way they can vote that way we can vote that way. But everybody in our league and every player would trade positions to be where we are... If people out there that votes don't value winning it just shows you they don't know much about basketball. — Matt Painter

And while last year's exclusion off the All-Big Ten team looks a bit silly, the committee responsible for selecting the Bob Cousy Award Finalist list not including Braden Smith at any point is looking downright bizarre and borderline criminal for the all-around game that Braden Smith has played.



While the tough part of adding someone to the list is taking it off, our friends over at Sleepers Media made a fancy and informative graphic on where Braden Smith stands up to the ten players named in the Bob Cousy Finalist list which includes the likes of: Isaiah Steves (Colorado State), Jamal Shead (Houston), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee), Max Abmas (Texas), Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M), and Tristen Newton (UConn).



Sleepers Media does a great job laying out how Smith's numbers stack up to that group of ten.

Matt Painter's focus is still on winning and the 'next game,' but he took a few seconds to address Smith's absence on the list. Painter who is always thoughtful, didn't disappoint, pointing out that Braden Smith's numbers not only stack up or exceed the names on the list, he's out played a few of them head to head, and Smith has done it against the #1 toughest schedule in the country.



Purdue currently sits #2 in the country with a 19-2 record with big wins over Marquette, Tennessee, and Arizona.



Here's a full transcript of his answer to me on Tuesday:

It’s like the Indiana High school sectional - I think they just drew it out of a hat. So they didn’t draw his name out of a hat. Yeah it doesn’t make much sense. I would think that anybody that has a committee that’s gonna do something. You sit down and you go through stats, you go through just everything that’s happened. Back to back years. Look at his head to head with a couple of guys on there. Not to say they shouldn’t be on there because they’re all good players. There’s nobody on that list that doesn’t deserve to be on that list, right. It’s like a coach of the year or player of the year award, there’s more than one person that can be a coach of the year or player of the year award, that’s deserving. Doesn’t mean one guys not more deserving than the other. But if you go look at his numbers and how efficient he’s been and how he’s played and what his team’s done. You know his team has the #1 toughest schedule in the country. And so like when you’ve beat the people we’ve been able to beat. And then you look at that and then you look at his numbers, it doesn’t make any sense how he’s not on there. I saw one year when Caleb Swanigan was the best big man in the country yet he didn’t get the Karl Malone award and I was just blown away. But things like that happen. It is what it is. Win the next game. — Matt Painter