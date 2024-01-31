Braden Smith left off Bob Cousy finalist list | Painter responds
It started last year when Purdue won the Big Ten by a full three games and had only Zach Edey named to the conference All-Big Ten Team.
Both Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer were left off it despite Purdue being the only Big Ten team to reach #1 where Purdue spent 7 weeks. The two true freshman started every game for a 30 win Purdue team.
But team success has not seemed to carry over into proper respect for Matt Painter's guards. Particularly, Braden Smith, who has raised his game to a whole other level this season. Braden Smith will make the All-B10 team this season, but he was left off the Bob Cousy finalist list despite going into tonight's game against Northwestern averaging 12.1 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting nearly 44% from three.
But before we get to last year, this Matt Painter answer and quote on his team's lack of representation on the All-B10 team is too good to not revisit.
And while last year's exclusion off the All-Big Ten team looks a bit silly, the committee responsible for selecting the Bob Cousy Award Finalist list not including Braden Smith at any point is looking downright bizarre and borderline criminal for the all-around game that Braden Smith has played.
While the tough part of adding someone to the list is taking it off, our friends over at Sleepers Media made a fancy and informative graphic on where Braden Smith stands up to the ten players named in the Bob Cousy Finalist list which includes the likes of: Isaiah Steves (Colorado State), Jamal Shead (Houston), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee), Max Abmas (Texas), Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M), and Tristen Newton (UConn).
Sleepers Media does a great job laying out how Smith's numbers stack up to that group of ten.
Matt Painter's focus is still on winning and the 'next game,' but he took a few seconds to address Smith's absence on the list. Painter who is always thoughtful, didn't disappoint, pointing out that Braden Smith's numbers not only stack up or exceed the names on the list, he's out played a few of them head to head, and Smith has done it against the #1 toughest schedule in the country.
Purdue currently sits #2 in the country with a 19-2 record with big wins over Marquette, Tennessee, and Arizona.
Here's a full transcript of his answer to me on Tuesday:
It's not just Matt Painter sticking up for his point guard. When I asked Mason Gillis about Smith's exclusion, he was just as confused and even more confident on where Smith stacks up for him personally.
“Yeah it’s crazy," Gillis said in reply to Smith being left off the list. “I don't have much explanation. I know that he’s an amazing point guard and he’s led the #1, #2, #3 team, whatever we were ranked for two years now. He did it as a freshman. Doing it as a sophomore. His numbers are amazing. I’d take him over anyone on that list.”
A sentiment that is carried throughout Purdue's locker room.
As things work, Braden Smith will get the chance to make his own case for himself in a star point guard matchup as Purdue plays host to Northwestern in Mackey Arena where Boo Buie will try and knock off the Boilers for the second time this season.
But winning in Mackey Arena is an entire different beast.
And playing against an even more motivated Braden Smith? That might be impossible. When Purdue played Northwestern on the road in December, Smith nearly did what he's flirted with a few times this year. He had 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists.
Don't be terribly surprised if Braden Smith's first triple-double comes tonight against one of the best point guards in the country.