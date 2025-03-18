Braden Smith named 1st Team AP All-American

The awards keep rolling in for Purdue junior point guard, Braden Smith.



The Associated Press announced its All-American 1st team and Smith, averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a Big Ten leading 8.7 assists a game.



Smith joins the two lead player of the year candidates, Duke true freshman Cooper Flagg, Auburn big man Johni Broome, and a pair of SEC guards, Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. and Auburn's Mark Sears.



Smith, who set the career all-time assist record at Purdue this season, has led Purdue to a #4 seed this year after finishing as a #1 seed the last two season. Smith is fresh off leading Purdue to the national title game this season.



Smith broke Magic Johnson's assists per game record this season. Smith sits fifth in Big Ten history with 732 assists in his career. He needs 159 assists to break the all-time record of 890 by Michigan State's Cassius Winston.



Smith joins a string of Purdue players that have made the All-American teams in the last few seasons. Zach Edey was a first team All-American the last two seasons and Smith makes it now three straight seasons that Matt Painter has coached a first team All-American.





#4 seed Purdue is set to play #13 seed High Point on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.